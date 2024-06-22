Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh-Starrer 'Kakuda' To Debut On ZEE5 In July

Horror comedy "Kakuda", featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, will premiere on ZEE5 on July 12, the platform announced on Friday.

Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha
The movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, whose horror comedy "Munjya" is currently running in theatres.

The streamer shared the news of the film's release date in a post on social media platform X.

Purushon Ke Hit Mein Jaari- #Kakuda aa raha hai ‘12 July’ ko, toh ghar pe rahein aur theek 7:15 baje, darwaza khula rakhna naa bhoolein. Kyunki #AbMardKhatreMeinHai, #Kakuda only on #ZEE5," the company posted.

"Kakuda" is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

"While Ratodi seems like any other village, it isn’t because of the curse inflicted upon it for years. Every house in the district has two similar looking doors, one that is normal size and one which is smaller than the other.

"The film revolves around a peculiar ritual that demands the opening of the smaller door of each house every Tuesday at 7:15PM sharp. Failure to comply with this rule invites the wrath of Kakuda, who punishes the man of the house. But who is Kakuda…Why does he punish the men in the village? How will the villagers get rid of the curse? Beware! Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!" according to the official synopsis.

"Kakuda" is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP.

