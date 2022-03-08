Sonakshi Sinha Ridicules Reports Of Non-Bailable Offence Against Her As Fake

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha was reported to be in legal trouble a few days ago, with a non-bailable warrant issued against her. Sinha was reportedly accused of skipping an event in Delhi for which she had received a Rs 37 lakh advance. The actress's manager was said to have refused to return the advance payment to the event organiser. Sinha, on the other hand, has now clarified that no such warrants have been issued against her.

Sinha has denied that she is the subject of a non-bailable warrant. She dismissed the reports as "fake news," claiming that the complainant is attempting to gain publicity by misusing her name and causing harm to her reputation.

Sinha took to Instagram Stories to share a lengthy message. She passed on an official statement, “There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity.”

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram Story Insragram - @aslisona

The ‘Dabangg’ actress went on to say in her statement that the complainant was trying to extort money from her.

She added, “This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which i have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade. This matter is sub-judice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court.”

Sinha informed that her legal team is looking into the matter and that she would not like to comment on it further before the Moradabad Court issues a judgement on the matter.

Sinha will soon be seen in ‘Kakuda’, a horror comedy alongside actors Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. She was last seen in actors Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The actress is also in the film ‘Double XL’, which also stars actress Huma Qureshi.