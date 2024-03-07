Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Was Not ‘Groomed’ To Be An Actor: I Was Literally Thrown Into The Deep

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who will next be seen in Netflix’s ‘Heeramandi’, recently talked about her journey in the film industry. Recalling how she started completely from scratch, she mentioned that she had no experience on a film set despite being veteran star Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter. The actress also shared the reason behind doing commercial films like ‘Dabangg’ at the start of her career.
At the 24th edition of FICCI Frames, she said, “I have grown throughout my profession. I’ve learned through experience. I started off completely from scratch. I had no experience of being on a film set. I used to not visit my dad’s sets when I was a child. I had no training, whether it was acting or dancing or anything. I was not groomed for it and I was literally thrown into the deep end of the pool and said ‘okay now swim, and that’s how I learned’.”
Sharing how she cherishes every experience in her career so far, Sonakshi said that each person that she has worked with contributed to her growth. Finally, she has reached a point when a filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali had the confidence to offer her a role in his much-awaited series ‘Heeramandi’. She said, “So, when SLB sir came to me with Heeramandi, I was like ‘Thank you for imagining me like this’.
Having been in showbiz for the last 14 years, she has done all sorts of roles. She said, “I started off with these really commercial masala films where it was always about the hero, the hero, the hero. Which I’m not complaining about. It really gave me an audience. It gave me a far and wide reach. It gave me confidence. When I was able to kind of shoulder films on my own, that’s when I started playing really strong female characters, which were different from the others.”
Sonakshi kicked off her acting career in 2010 with ‘Dabangg’ opposite Salman Khan. She made her series debut with “Dahaad” in 2023. Her next, SLB’s series ‘Heermandi’, also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal.