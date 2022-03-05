Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Her Viral Morphed Wedding Picture With Salman Khan

Actress Sonakshi Sinha’s morphed wedding picture with actor Salman Khan goes viral on social media. The morphed picture shows the former co-stars getting married, the 'Dabangg' actress later reacted to the viral photo.

The picture shows that Khan is in a beige blazer worn over a white shirt while Sinha makes a stunning bride in a red saree, worn with 'chooda'.

Take a look at her morphed picture on Instagram here:

Many believed that the actors secretly tied the knot. Some said that the wedding took place in Dubai and was only attended by their family and close friends. Later on, it was revealed that the picture of them getting married was fake and photoshopped.

The actress has the best reaction to her viral wedding pic with her ‘Dabangg’ co-star. The actress commented on the post, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture," and dropped laughing emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha's reaction Instagram

Both of them are known for co-starring together in the popular 'Dabangg' franchise

The actress who started her career with Khan, has been part of other films such as 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Lootera', and was last seen in 'Bhuj'.

Khan recently returned from Dubai, where he led the Da-Bangg tour. The actor's forthcoming projects include 'Kick 2', with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Tiger 3' with actress Katrina Kaif. He was last seen as the host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'.