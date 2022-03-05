Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Her Viral Morphed Wedding Picture With Salman Khan

The viral picture shows Salman Khan is in a beige blazer worn over a white shirt while Sonakshi Sinha makes a stunning bride in a red saree, worn with 'chooda'.

Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Her Viral Morphed Wedding Picture With Salman Khan
Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 2:58 pm

Actress Sonakshi Sinha’s morphed wedding picture with actor Salman Khan goes viral on social media. The morphed picture shows the former co-stars getting married, the 'Dabangg' actress later reacted to the viral photo.

The picture shows that Khan is in a beige blazer worn over a white shirt while Sinha makes a stunning bride in a red saree, worn with 'chooda'.

Related stories

'Double XL': Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha Discuss The Issue Of Body-Shaming In Their Upcoming Flick

Sonakshi Sinha Wraps Up Shoot For Amazon Prime Video's 'Fallen'

After Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut

Take a look at her morphed picture on Instagram here:

Many believed that the actors secretly tied the knot. Some said that the wedding took place in Dubai and was only attended by their family and close friends. Later on, it was revealed that the picture of them getting married was fake and photoshopped.

The actress has the best reaction to her viral wedding pic with her ‘Dabangg’ co-star. The actress commented on the post, "Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture," and dropped laughing emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha's reaction
Sonakshi Sinha's reaction Instagram

Both of them are known for co-starring together in the popular 'Dabangg' franchise

The actress who started her career with Khan, has been part of other films such as 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', 'Lootera', and was last seen in 'Bhuj'.

Khan recently returned from Dubai, where he led the Da-Bangg tour. The actor's forthcoming projects include 'Kick 2', with actress Jacqueline Fernandez and 'Tiger 3' with actress Katrina Kaif. He was last seen as the host of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bolltywood Bollywood Actress Photoshopped Instagram Fans' Reaction Social Media Rumors Movies Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Sonakshi Sinha Ajay Devgan Sanjay Dutt Nora Fatehi Jacqueline Fernandez Katrina Kaif India Dubai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Dispelling Myths And Misconceptions Around AMU’s Founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura

A Prostitute Recounts Her First Encounter With Gangubai In Kamathipura