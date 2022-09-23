Sonakshi Sinha: It Was Great Collaborating With Zaheer Iqbal For ‘Blockbuster’

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal and music artists Ammy Virk-Asees Kaur have come together for the very first time for a special track. Titled ‘Blockbuster’, the song has been penned by Vibhas and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The stars are seen grooving to the beats of this uptempo dance track.

‘Blockbuster’ promises to truly go the extra mile to give audiences a visual treat like never before. From the concept, to the various distinct elements like the New York Skyline, barren land and even cars falling from the sky, the music video of the track is certainly next-level and cutting-edge.

Looking suave and sporting one fashion-forward look after the next, the song is a treat for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s fans and showcases their electric chemistry on screen apart from their killer dance moves. Their rumours of dating have given the song the necessary push. Check out the song right here:

Talking about the collaboration, Sonakshi Sinha says, "I had a blast working on ‘Blockbuster’. It’s a fantastic dance track and it was great collaborating with Zaheer, Priyaank, Shaza and Janvi on this track because we are all a gang of friends, and when that mix gets added to work its magic! The song is superbly sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur and Ranju has done some amazing choreography which will get everyone grooving!”

Zaheer Iqbal adds on the same note, “This song is a culmination of friendship for all of us as the entire team behind is one big unit! We are all friends, everyone who has worked on the song is known to each other, right from the director to the producer to digital and marketing teams are just a bunch of close friends. The intention was just to have a great time and work together and the result of which was fantastic! They say time flies fast when you are having fun and this is true to Blockbuster as well.”