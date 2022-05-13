Sona Mohapatra: Shaming Young Women For Their Clothing Reinforces Sexist Behaviour

Indian singer Sona Mohapatra recently called out social media users who chastised Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for wearing a bikini to her birthday pool party. Since then, she has had to cope with so much trolling that some have even brought her mother into it, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As social media users began commenting on Ira's choice of attire in the presence of her parents, Mohapatra took to Instagram to slam patriarchy, writing, "All the people outraging about Ira Khan's choice of attire or linking it to what #AamirKhan said, did, or didn't say, do or didn't do in the past please note; she is 25. A mature, free-thinking lady. Is making use of her options. She doesn't require her father's or your approval.”

"The 24/7 troll brigade in the last 24 hours in the garb of "sanskaari" custodians of our "culture" have showcased their own ‘sanskaar’ by asking me to pose naked in the public, then even extended this courtesy to my 70-year-old mother, who has no voice or say in this conversation. All in the last 24 hours after I called out their sick mindset for trolling a young woman, whose birthday I attended this weekend” she adds of being mocked over her post.

Since then, the 45-year-old has spent most of her time erasing such comments and putting filters on her page, as she puts it, "All this emotional violence despite having the strongest profanity filters turned on in my pages, that I have been deleting crap continuously.”

She adds how vital it is to point out such attitudes in order to improve how women are treated in society. "The last couple of days have also given us the horrifying news of gang rapes in various parts of the country. What’s the connection one wonders? Well, these horrific crimes came to light because the brave girls reported them, are seeking justice & not sweeping it under the carpet as hundreds do.”

That is why, rather than normalising such comments, it is critical to call them out.

"Even normalising such trolling and shaming of young women for their choice in attire on the Internet only strengthens and encourages a**h*les and misogynistic behaviour not only online but in real life too. Because, in the end, this online, sick behaviour is nothing but a mirror of the reality of the mindsets in society," she concludes, emphasising the need of continuing the discourse against this narrow-mindedness.