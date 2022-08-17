Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Somy Ali Reacts On The Success OF 'Fight or Fight': 'No One Deserves To Be Sexually, Physically Or Verbally Abused'

The actor added that she just wants victims universally to know that they do not have to suffer.

Somy Ali
Somy Ali Instagram

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 11:12 am

Actor Somy Ali, who did a couple of Bollywood films including 'Aao Pyaar Kare', 'Teesra Kaun', and 'Anth' in the 90's and is also  running NGO No More Tears, is currently ecstatic with the response to her docu-series 'Fight or Fight' on Discovery Plus. Through the docu-series, a lot of awareness has been spread, says Somy.

“I have received many emails praising our NGO and our courage, but the best compliment was an email telling me about my having the courage to share my truth even if it took 20 years. Anyone who has some knowledge of trauma knows that many victims take years to speak up and I started speaking up three years ago even before I had a documentary series. It was one of my closest friends who encouraged me to do so given the work I do daily, he said, you should share your story,” she says.

The actor added that she just wants victims universally to know that they do not have to suffer.

"No one deserves to be sexually, physically or verbally abused. No child should be trafficked and sold into prostitution. There is help out there and if you are unable to reach No More Tears due to geographical reasons, still seek help. There is no shame in asking for help. Remember you are the victim not the perpetrator. Therefore, I highly emphasize that please look for help even if it means telling a friend or a neighbour. You do not and should not endure what I did and the victims my NGO has rescued. We are here to help you and there are many others who would be willing to help you too," she said.

Somy became involved with women's rights issues in South Asia and works toward publicizing bringing the plight of rape and domestic violence victims. She has written articles about rape victims Shazia Khalid, Sonia Naz and Mukhtaran Mai. 

In 2011, she was honored with the American Heritage Award from the American Immigration Council for her work with No More Tears.

