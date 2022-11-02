Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Somy Ali On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday: Despite Astronomical Success, He Oozes Humility And Grace

Somy Ali opens up about how Shah Rukh Khan has always been her favourite actor. On his 57th birthday, she reveals how she has never heard a single negative thing about SRK in her life.

Shah Rukh Khan And Somy Ali
Shah Rukh Khan And Somy Ali Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 1:06 pm

Somy Ali says that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been her favourite actor. She adds that besides being a great actor, he also has a great personality and is a fabulous human being.

“I would firstly like to wish him the happiest of birthdays. He’s literally my favourite actor and what can prove his brilliance other than the biggest talk-show host universally known, David Letterman, himself flying to India to interview Shah Rukh. In spite of astronomical success, he seems to be oozing humility and grace. I have never heard one bad thing or a negative incident he was ever involved in. He’s articulate, well-educated on any subject, worldly, and, above all excellent at his craft and tremendously professional,” she says.

“His pairing with Kajol, Rani and Madhuri who are all beyond talented in their own realm literally fires up the screen with immense chemistry. May God bless him and his family and once again, a very Happy Birthday to my favourite actor. There is no one like him and there never will be to perform so effortlessly. Whether it’s dance, drama, comedy, action, and romance; he’s got it all covered,” she concludes.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television Shah Rukh Khan Somy Ali Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly

Instagram Down: Thousands Of Users Locked Out Of Their Accounts After App Stops Working Properly