Somy Ali On Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday: Despite Astronomical Success, He Oozes Humility And Grace

Somy Ali says that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been her favourite actor. She adds that besides being a great actor, he also has a great personality and is a fabulous human being.

“I would firstly like to wish him the happiest of birthdays. He’s literally my favourite actor and what can prove his brilliance other than the biggest talk-show host universally known, David Letterman, himself flying to India to interview Shah Rukh. In spite of astronomical success, he seems to be oozing humility and grace. I have never heard one bad thing or a negative incident he was ever involved in. He’s articulate, well-educated on any subject, worldly, and, above all excellent at his craft and tremendously professional,” she says.

“His pairing with Kajol, Rani and Madhuri who are all beyond talented in their own realm literally fires up the screen with immense chemistry. May God bless him and his family and once again, a very Happy Birthday to my favourite actor. There is no one like him and there never will be to perform so effortlessly. Whether it’s dance, drama, comedy, action, and romance; he’s got it all covered,” she concludes.