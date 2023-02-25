Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Sofia Carson, Diane Warren To Perform Nominated Song 'Applause' At Oscars

Actor and singer Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren will perform the Oscar-nominated song 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman' at next month's Academy Awards ceremony.

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 11:54 am

Actor and singer Sofia Carson and songwriter Diane Warren will perform the Oscar-nominated song 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman' at next month's Academy Awards ceremony.

This is the second nominated song announced after Rihanna was confirmed to perform her track from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', reports Variety.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)


'Applause' marks Warren's 14th career Oscar nomination, which comes after chart-topping hits such as 'I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing' from 'Armageddon' (1998) and 'Because You Loved Me' from 'Up Close and Personal' (1996), reports Variety.

However, she has yet to win. Oscar-winner Cher was tapped to present Warren with an Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards.

Carson is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her self-titled debut album in 2022. Warren triumphed recently over fellow nominees Rihanna and Lady Gaga at the Society of Composers and Lyricists Awards, winning outstanding original song.

The other song nominees are: 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick' (Lady Gaga and Bloodpop), 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' (Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj) and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (David Byrne, Ryan Lott and Mitski).

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th annual Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

