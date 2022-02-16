Sobhita Dhulipala To Be Seen In Hindi Remake Of Award-Winning Series 'The Night Manager'

'The Night Manager,' an award-winning British series, is receiving a Hindi adaptation, with actor Aditya Roy Kapur stepping into the shoes of Tom Hiddleston, who played the troubled lead character Jonathan Pine. According to a report by Pinkvilla, actress Sobhita Dhulipala will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi remake of the series.

The English series also stars Elizabeth Debicki as Jed Marshall, an emotionally bound woman who has limited freedom under antagonist Richard Onslow Roper, played by Hugh Laurie.

The Hindi version of 'The Night Manager' has already begun in Sri Lanka, and the web series is slated to premiere later this year on Disney+ Hotstar. Anil Kapoor will take up the role of the series' bad guy, which was formerly performed by Laurie. Pinkvilla cited a source close to the production of the series and mentioned," The makers were on the lookout for a seasoned actor to play Elizabeth Debicki from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now."

Aditya Roy Kapur was cast as the protagonist after Hrithik Roshan dropped out owing to scheduling conflicts. A source close to the remake's production while discussing Dhulipala's casting in the series said, “In-fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in the conversations to do the series. While the casting of men has taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as the female lead."

Dhulipala appeared in the critically praised 2019 online series 'Made In Heaven,' which is available on Amazon Prime. The 29-year-old actress wowed the audience with her portrayal of a no-nonsense wedding planner. In pivotal roles, the series also featured Jim Sarbh and Arjun Mathur. The actress has also appeared in South Indian films, most notably in 'Kurup,' starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will soon be featured in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan,' an epic that will be dubbed in several languages.