Snoop Dogg Confirms Collaboration With K Pop Band BTS

Rapper Snoop Dogg treated his fans to some great news recently. While reports of the rapper collaborating with the Korean band BTS have been doing the rounds for a while now, the rapper recently confirmed it.

During the American Song Contest red carpet on Monday, Snoop Dogg finally revealed that the collaboration is definitely taking place. Talking to The A.V. Club, the rapper said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

It all started in January when Snoop Dogg had spoken on the Mogul Talk podcast about how BTS had sent him to request for a collaboration. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now. And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit,” he had said at the time.

In fact, he had no idea about how popular BTS was at that time and had sought this information from his nephew, who had told him about the same, after which he had agreed.

Snoop Dogg has an association with K pop and has previously worked with Girls Generation and 2NE1. He was also part of the song ‘Hangover’ by Psy, which came out in 2014. “I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world (and) scene,” he said, adding, “I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”

BTS has loved his work and even spoke about his 1993 album Doggystyle in their song ‘Hip Hop Phile’’ which was part of their 2014 album ‘Dark & Wild’.