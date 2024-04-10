Small Roles, Big Impact: 5 Actors Who Played Small Yet Impactful Characters

What makes a movie actually worth it? Yes, there are many factors but one truly important factor remains the character sketch and portrayal on screen. When the characters of a movie are well-written and well performed, it brings out a beautiful screenplay that is a delight to watch. The intricacy of the plot thickens as and when characters and introduced, no matter for how long.
There have been instances when an actor has portrayed a small role in a movie but the audience has taken that performance home over the lead actor. This proves that the realism and impact of the character player is more important than the screen time or the dialogues of the character. When an actor nails the job, it is guaranteed to make a forever imprint in the minds of the viewers.
Here are 5 such characters who were not the lead characters but left being the most remembered ones:
1. Siddhant Chaturvedi In 'Gully Boy'
Having appeared in series, Siddhant Chaturvedi marked his silver screen debut with Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy'. Even though, Ranveer was fantastic in the superhit film, the audiences could not help but be captivated by the charming, cool and bad boy presence of MC Sher (played by Siddhant). The realistic portrayal of the character by Siddhant stuck with the audiences permanently and he received tremendous appreciation for the same. While watching MC Sher on screen, people were convinced that yes it is a gully rapper with family issues and a good heart. Walking out of the theatre, every kid wanted to be like MC Sher and every viewer took the character home.
2. Bobby Deol In 'Animal'
Building on the complexity of the nature of a character, Bobby Deol who played villain in 'Animal' managed to make the audiences emotional without saying a single word. Ranbir Kapoor was magnificent in the movie and so were the other characters, but one that truly made the audiences go ga ga was Abrar (Bobby Deol). Yes, he played the antagonist and had a shorter screen time, but what he did on screen stayed with the audiences more than anything else in the film. Right from his entry song dance to the time he dies, the viewers stay hooked to understanding Abrar and even become sympathetic with him at a point.
3. Irrfan Khan In 'Haider'
The film in itself is a complete example of a on-point screenplay. From actors, their performances to the storyline everything of the film is commendable. Brought to the theatres by Vishal Bhardwaj and his exemplary music, all the actors did commendable jobs but Irrfan Khan nailed it to another level. Playing a comparatively small role of Roohdar who helps Haider on various occasions, Irrfan Khan took us on a ride right from before the interval when his character is introduced. Marking our hearts with his impactful embodiment of Roohdar, he is going to be in the minds and hearts of people forever.
4. Abhishekh Khan In 'Lootere'
Actor Abhishekh Khan already won the audiences and critics with his performance in 'The Goodbye' and even got a letter of appreciation from the legend Amitabh Bachchan himself. However, doesn't look like he is stopping anytime soon. He stars in web series 'Lootere' for what can be deemed as a short screen time. But that is just enough for him to prove his versatility as an actor with finesse and precision. He manages to shine the brightest amongst the cast and provides a depth to the character that captures the attention of the viewer.
5. Rajat Kapoor In 'Scam 1992'
The Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Scam 1992' has many hooking edges to the story. Rajat Kapoor who plays an officer who was to expose the scam, adds weight to the entire plot. He deems remarkable as the character leaving behind the investigation methods, personality and determination for audiences to engage themselves on.
Did you find these characters intriguing? Do let us know.