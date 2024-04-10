Small Roles, Big Impact: 5 Actors Who Played Small Yet Impactful Characters

Building on the complexity of the nature of a character, Bobby Deol who played villain in 'Animal' managed to make the audiences emotional without saying a single word. Ranbir Kapoor was magnificent in the movie and so were the other characters, but one that truly made the audiences go ga ga was Abrar (Bobby Deol). Yes, he played the antagonist and had a shorter screen time, but what he did on screen stayed with the audiences more than anything else in the film. Right from his entry song dance to the time he dies, the viewers stay hooked to understanding Abrar and even become sympathetic with him at a point.