Art & Entertainment

'Sister Midnight' Teaser Review: This Radhika Apte Starrer Will Keep You On Your Toes With Its Twists And Turns

Starring Radhika Apte, 'Sister Midnight' has been selected to be screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The movie has been directed by Karan Kandhari.

Cannes
A still from 'Sister Midnight' Photo: Cannes
info_icon

As the date of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 approaches, all eyes have turned to the French Riviera. This prestigious film festival is important for India this year as several Indian films have been selected to be screened. Amidst this, a movie starring Radhika Apte has also made its way to the list. Titled ‘Sister Midnight’, this Karan Kandhari directorial is set to premiere at the Directors' Fortnight Cannes on May 19.

Taking to her Instagram, Radhika Apte shared a sneak peek of ‘Sister Midnight.’ Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sneaky peak at Sister Midnight premiering at Director’s Fortnight Cannes on May 19th!” The sneak peek video opens with a shot of Apte and her husband sitting in their small house in Mumbai. The husband tells her that he could not refuse to say no to another couple who had asked them to come along with them as they headed to the beach. The video shows how Apte takes things in her hands and faces the other couple.

Take a look at the video here.

The video does not give a hint about the plot. But from the tense look on their faces, it is evident that they committed some mistake and that’s when the other couple knocked on their doors. Apte is phenomenal as ever in the role. She has captured the body language and the dialect well. It is a treat to watch her on the screen. Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Tillotama Shome commented on the post and congratulated the actor. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Can’t wait for this one.” A second fan wrote, “You act so well.” A third fan commented, “Radhika Apte what a screen presence.”

The Cannes Film Festival is set to be held at Cannes from May 14-25.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Court Acquits Man Accused Of Killing Brother
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  3. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  4. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  5. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
Entertainment News
  1. 'Turbo' Trailer Review: Mammootty-Raj B Shetty Promise A Massy High-Octane Action Drama
  2. Salman Khan To Not Host ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’? Makers Reportedly Reach Out To Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor And Karan Johar
  3. 'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video
  4. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  5. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena To Compete Directly In Finals
  3. Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, English Premier League: When, Where To Watch AVFC Vs LFC Match On TV And Online
  4. Ireland Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Atalanta Vs Juventus, Coppa Italia Final: La Dea Not Favourites For Italian Cup - Gasperini
World News
  1. Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed For Reportage On Wuhan COVID Outbreak, To Be Released
  2. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  3. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  4. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  5. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Booked For Asking Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth