As the date of the Cannes Film Festival 2024 approaches, all eyes have turned to the French Riviera. This prestigious film festival is important for India this year as several Indian films have been selected to be screened. Amidst this, a movie starring Radhika Apte has also made its way to the list. Titled ‘Sister Midnight’, this Karan Kandhari directorial is set to premiere at the Directors' Fortnight Cannes on May 19.
Taking to her Instagram, Radhika Apte shared a sneak peek of ‘Sister Midnight.’ Sharing the video, she wrote, “Sneaky peak at Sister Midnight premiering at Director’s Fortnight Cannes on May 19th!” The sneak peek video opens with a shot of Apte and her husband sitting in their small house in Mumbai. The husband tells her that he could not refuse to say no to another couple who had asked them to come along with them as they headed to the beach. The video shows how Apte takes things in her hands and faces the other couple.
Take a look at the video here.
The video does not give a hint about the plot. But from the tense look on their faces, it is evident that they committed some mistake and that’s when the other couple knocked on their doors. Apte is phenomenal as ever in the role. She has captured the body language and the dialect well. It is a treat to watch her on the screen. Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Tillotama Shome commented on the post and congratulated the actor. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Can’t wait for this one.” A second fan wrote, “You act so well.” A third fan commented, “Radhika Apte what a screen presence.”
The Cannes Film Festival is set to be held at Cannes from May 14-25.