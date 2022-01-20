Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shaan’s Mother, Sonali Mukherjee Dies

Singer Shaan's mother passes way and the news was confirmed by Kailash Kher.

Shaan’s Mother, Sonali Mukherjee Dies
Shaan with his mother, Sonali Mukherjee -

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 7:25 pm

In an unfortunate turn of events, singer Shaan’s mother, Sonali Mukherjee, passed away on Thursday, January 20. Shaan took to Instagram to post an obituary for his mother. Kailash Kher was the first to break this news to the public through a tweet.

Shaan informed that his mother passed away 'peacefully in her sleep.' 

He wrote, " It is a huge loss for us all. While is try and say our last goodbyes, we would like you to keep COVID restrictions in mind and humbly request you to keep her in your prayers." 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan)

Many celebrities extended their condolences to the Mukherjee family. 

"Om Shaanti. Praying for her soul and sending you all my love", singer Neha Bhasin commented on Shaan's post. 

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, "condolences to the family sir she is happy and healthy where she is." 

Comedian Atul Khatri also commented on the post with, "Very sorry to hear."

Kailash Kher on Thursday noon was the first one to tweet and break the news to the public.

Kher tweeted about the incident in Hindi on Thursday noon. The tweet in English translated as, “Elder brother Shaan @singer_shaan 's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer.”

Late Sonali Mukherjee was also a singer. She did chorus singing for many years. Kher's Twitter followers replied to his tweet with prayers of peace for the departed soul and sent condolences to the family.

Shaan in multiple interviews earlier has revealed how close he was to his mother. He credited his mother for giving him the strength and motivation to pursue a career in singing. The singer talked about how his mother raised him and his sister alone.

Shaan recently released a Sufi Rock music video ‘Rang Le’. He has been a part of many successful tracks like ‘Tanha Dil’, ‘Chand Sifarish’, ‘Jabse Tere Naina’, ‘Behti Hawaa’, etc.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Shaan Sonali Mukherjee Kailash Kher Twitter
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

5 Lesser-Known Indian Movies that Got Oscar Nomination

5 Lesser-Known Indian Movies that Got Oscar Nomination

Teenage Romantic Movies That Are Sure To Make Your Hearts Skip A Beat

The 'Pan-India' Movie Wave: How It Is Affecting Hindi Dubbing Industry

Subhash Ghai: OTT Shouldn’t Be Limited To Sex And Violence, It Should Also Show Family Issues

Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Jason Watkins Dies By Suicide

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip