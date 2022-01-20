In an unfortunate turn of events, singer Shaan’s mother, Sonali Mukherjee, passed away on Thursday, January 20. Shaan took to Instagram to post an obituary for his mother. Kailash Kher was the first to break this news to the public through a tweet.

Shaan informed that his mother passed away 'peacefully in her sleep.'

He wrote, " It is a huge loss for us all. While is try and say our last goodbyes, we would like you to keep COVID restrictions in mind and humbly request you to keep her in your prayers."



Many celebrities extended their condolences to the Mukherjee family.

"Om Shaanti. Praying for her soul and sending you all my love", singer Neha Bhasin commented on Shaan's post.

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote, "condolences to the family sir she is happy and healthy where she is."

Comedian Atul Khatri also commented on the post with, "Very sorry to hear."

Kailash Kher on Thursday noon was the first one to tweet and break the news to the public.

Kher tweeted about the incident in Hindi on Thursday noon. The tweet in English translated as, “Elder brother Shaan @singer_shaan 's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer.”

Late Sonali Mukherjee was also a singer. She did chorus singing for many years. Kher's Twitter followers replied to his tweet with prayers of peace for the departed soul and sent condolences to the family.

Shaan in multiple interviews earlier has revealed how close he was to his mother. He credited his mother for giving him the strength and motivation to pursue a career in singing. The singer talked about how his mother raised him and his sister alone.

Shaan recently released a Sufi Rock music video ‘Rang Le’. He has been a part of many successful tracks like ‘Tanha Dil’, ‘Chand Sifarish’, ‘Jabse Tere Naina’, ‘Behti Hawaa’, etc.