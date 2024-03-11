Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Swollen Elbow: He Fell Down Before Action Scene

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film 'Yodha', recalled on Monday a sequence when he had injured his elbow before the shoot of an action scene.

Sidharth was in the national capital on Monday, along with the co-stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani to promote his film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.