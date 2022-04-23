Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani End Their Relationship, Report

Another Bollywood romance appears to have ended abruptly. According to the latest rumours, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have ended their relationship after years of dating.

According to a report by BollywoodLife.com, the pair, who met on the set of 'Shershaah,' has stopped seeing one other because they have 'fallen out of love.' While the cause for their split is yet unknown, fans and shippers who were hoping for a wedding announcement will be disappointed.

Despite the fact that Malhotra and Advani have never confessed to being in a relationship, the two have been seen together on romantic vacations, parties, and even meeting one other's families. Rumours were teeming that the couple was set to make their relationship official.

Advani is now preparing for the release of her horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu.

On May 20, the film will be released in theatres. The Kabir Singh actress will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal.

vvMalhotra, on the other hand, is in Turkey right now. He has a number of additional projects in the works, including a collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna on 'Mission Majnu.' He also has Karan Johar's action film 'Yodha' and Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film 'Thank God.' In addition, Malhotra will also star in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut series 'Indian Police Force.'