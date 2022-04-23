Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani End Their Relationship, Report

Despite the fact that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have never confessed to being in a relationship, the two have been seen together on romantic vacations, parties, and even meeting one other's families.

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani End Their Relationship, Report
Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 6:12 pm

Another Bollywood romance appears to have ended abruptly. According to the latest rumours, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have ended their relationship after years of dating.

According to a report by BollywoodLife.com, the pair, who met on the set of 'Shershaah,' has stopped seeing one other because they have 'fallen out of love.' While the cause for their split is yet unknown, fans and shippers who were hoping for a wedding announcement will be disappointed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Related stories

Kiara Advani Schools Paparazzi For Not Wearing Masks

Kiara Advani To Romance Vijay Deverakonda

Sidharth Malhotra Celebrates His Birthday With Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra Posts Pics From Event

Despite the fact that Malhotra and Advani have never confessed to being in a relationship, the two have been seen together on romantic vacations, parties, and even meeting one other's families. Rumours were teeming that the couple was set to make their relationship official.

Advani is now preparing for the release of her horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. 
On May 20, the film will be released in theatres. The Kabir Singh actress will also be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Varun Dhawan and 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

vvMalhotra, on the other hand, is in Turkey right now. He has a number of additional projects in the works, including a collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna on 'Mission Majnu.' He also has Karan Johar's action film 'Yodha' and Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's film 'Thank God.' In addition, Malhotra will also star in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut series 'Indian Police Force.'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Movies Bollywood Couples Social Media Rumors Dating Rumours Bollywood Actor/Actress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

DeFi Platforms Becoming Favourite Hunting Ground For Crypto Thieves And Hackers

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report