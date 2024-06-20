Art & Entertainment

Shweta Tripathi Opens Up On Pay Disparity: I Was Given A Smaller Vanity Van As Compared To My Male Co-Actors

Shweta Tripathi feels that pay disparity not only exists in the entertainment industry, but this whole ''male-female monetary compensation discussion'' exists in other industries too.

Instagram
Shweta Tripathi on pay disparity Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The discussion on pay disparity has been a hot topic of discussion among Bollywood actresses. Leading ladies often complain about getting less pay cheques than their male counterparts. Many have also demanded equal pay. Actress Shweta Tripathi who will be seen in 'Mirzapur 3', has opened up on the pay disparity.

Sharing her views on the pay gap in the industry, Shweta told India Today that gender pay disparity is not only in the entertainment industry, but this whole ''male-female monetary compensation discussion'' exists in other industries too. Tripathi also feels that it is ''indeed important that it is addressed''.

Shweta also shared an incident when she was given a small vanity van compared to her male co-actors but she is not someone who gets bothered by the size of a vanity van. She is comfortable with whatever is given to her.

She continued, ''On one of the shows, I was given a small vanity van, and while I initially did not have an issue, it only struck me later that if I adjust and become alright with the fact that I was given a smaller vanity van as compared to my other male co-actors, then this would become a reference point for others. People will then go around telling some other female actor who would require a bigger vanity space that Shweta used to adjust. That would set a wrong example and I would not want that, hence I asked for a bigger space."

The actress also said that she has started addressing these issues in her own way. She said, ''I have realized over time that if I'm not going to express my concern, one might not even know that this is a pressing issue that has been bothering me.'' So, she has started speaking up for herself irrespective of whether someone would like it or not.

''Also, this in some way becomes a precedence for other new actors as well and they too can ask for what they truly deserve,'' she said.

