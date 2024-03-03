Shreyas Talpade Recalls 'Om Shanti Om' Days, Wishes To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan On A 'Crazy' Idea Again

‘Om Shanti Om’ has been a film that is close to the hearts of all those who have watched it. Though it released back in 2007, the Farah Khan-directorial has achieved cult status over the years because of Shah Rukh Khan’s outstanding acting prowess and Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut. While the film starred these two in lead roles, one iconic supporting role has been of Shreyas Talpade, who portrays Shah Rukh’s best friend, Pappu.
Now, the actor, recently in a conversation with News18, took a trip down memory lane and recalled the film’s shooting days. Not only that, he also expressed a desire to share screen space with Khan on a “crazy” idea again.
Talpade said, “We had so much fun doing ‘Om Shanti Om,’ it was unbelievable. Shah Rukh was already a superstar and I was just entering films. I had done just 3-4 films. The way he took care of me and was secure about me doing improvisations and additions, made a lot of difference. That was the reason our chemistry looked the way it did on screen. Even today people remember us as Om and Pappu.”
But the praises for King Khan didn’t stop there. “Shah Rukh has that knack for making people comfortable. He becomes your pal from school. My wife also keeps saying that she’d like to see Shah Rukh and me do something crazy together because there was a lot of improvisation in so many scenes. Whether it was us flicking our hair back or speaking like Om Prakash ji, the crazy things we ended up doing, I really miss that. I would like to team up with him again sometime for a film and do crazy things again,” he went on to add.
While we await an iconic reunion of these two stars, Shreyas Talpade will next be seen in ‘Emergency’ alongside Kangana Ranaut, who he has labeled “phenomenal.” Other than this, he also has the Marathi film ‘Hee Anokhi Gath’ in the pipeline.