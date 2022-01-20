When there are heartbreaks, heartaches, and problems in paradise, writing about it and singing about it appears to be an alternative from the suffering. Nobody knows what's going on behind the scenes, although these singers tried to hint at what went wrong in their love paradise. Inspiration may come from everywhere, and for these artists who let their feelings out, a breakup is also an inspiration. These songs felt more like the singer trying to throw shade at their ex’s. Love song or a diss track, here are five shady songs about exes.

'Dear John'- Taylor Swift

Lyrics: "Dear John, I see it all now that you're gone. Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress cried the whole way home, I should've known."

Taylor Swift has written songs about all of her ex-boyfriends. While most of her ex references are for the fans to guess, on who she's talking about, she didn't leave much doubt in our minds about which song was about her ex, John Mayer.

'Lose You To love Me'- Selena Gomez

Lyrics: “I gave my all and they all know it/You turned me down and now it's showing,In two months/ you replaced us, Like it was easy/Made me think I deserved it/In the thick of healing, yeah”

Throughout their seven-year relationship, Selena Gomez has written a number of songs for and about Justin Beiber. ‘Lose You To Love Me’ could be a reference to how Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin two months after he and Gomez broke up in 2018.

'Love Yourself'- Justin Beiber

Lyrics: "My mama don't like you—and she likes everyone”.

Justin Bieber too has written many songs about his ex Selena Gomez, ​but this song, where he refers to his mother liking everyone except the person he is referring to, cuts deep.

'Don't'- Ed Sheeran

Lyrics: "I never saw him as a threat / Until you disappeared with him to have sex, of course / It's not like we were both on tour / We were staying on the same fucking hotel floor."

Ed Sheeran is allegedly said to have written the song 'Don't' in refrence to his ex girlfriend Ellie Goulding. Rumors suggest that Goulding cheated on Sheeran with Niall Horan whom he was close to at that time.

'Shoutout To My Ex'- Perrie Edwards

Lyrics: "I hope she gettin' better sex / Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe / Took four long years to call it quits."

Perrie Edwards' ex fiance Zayn Malik whom she dated for four years wrote the song 'Shoutout To My Ex' song for him. The song speaks about an ex who moved on quickly with another woman and got a tattoo dedicated to the new relationship. Zayn Malik got Gigi Hadid’s eyes tattooed when they began dating