Shivangi Verma To Make Her OTT Debut With Musical Love Story

'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame actress Shivangi Verma is all set to make her OTT debut with a musical love story, saying it will take the audience on an emotional ride.

Shivangi, who will play a prominent role in the yet-to-be-titled show, said: "There are so many goosebump moments which will take the audience on an emotional trip. I am also an emotional person and that is why I connect with the story."