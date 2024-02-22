Art & Entertainment

Shivangi Verma To Make Her OTT Debut With Musical Love Story

'Choti Sarrdaarni' fame actress Shivangi Verma is all set to make her OTT debut with a musical love story, saying it will take the audience on an emotional ride.

February 22, 2024

Actress Shivangi Verma Photo: Instagram
Shivangi, who will play a prominent role in the yet-to-be-titled show, said: "There are so many goosebump moments which will take the audience on an emotional trip. I am also an emotional person and that is why I connect with the story."

The 'Bhutu' actress added: "I couldn’t be happier. I think every actor gets what they deserve in some way or other, and it’s such a great feeling. I chose this web show because of Nivedita Basu (Senior VP at Atrangii Group), as she has always been on my mind and I always wanted to work with her. And of course, I loved the musical love story."

The project revolves around couples and their love affairs and heartbreaks.

Shivangi added: "I don’t know if it’s a happy or a sad ending, but tears will definitely roll down your eyes. And there won’t be a single scene where you can blink your eyes."

The show will stream on Atrangii.

