'Shiv Shakti' Actors Talk About Women's Day Coinciding With Maha Shivratri

The lead actors of the show 'Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav'-- Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput have opened up on Maha Shivratri and Women's Day, voicing the value of women in our lives.

Ram essaying the role of Lord Shiv said: "Ardhanareshwar is one of the most powerful avatars of Lord Shiv who merges with his consort Parvati, creating a form that was half-man and half-woman. It represents the harmony between the male and female aspects of the universe. Lord Shiv, the greatest deity, knows that he is incomplete without his better half, Shakti."