Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shenaz Treasury Diagnosed With Prosopagnosia, Urges People To Be Kind

Actress Shenaz Treasury takes to Instagram to tell her audience that she has been diagnosed with face blindness.

Shenaz Treasury Diagnosed With Prosopagnosia, Urges People To Be Kind
Shenaz Treasury IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 1:28 pm

Actress Shenaz Treasury, best known for films such as 'Ishq Vishk' and 'Delhi Belly', has said she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness.

The 40-year-old actress shared a series of notes on Instagram Stories Tuesday night to share the news.

“I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now, I understand why I’ve never been able to put faces together," she wrote. Treasury also posted screenshots outlining the signs and symptoms of prosopagnosia, a cognitive inability to recognize people's faces.

"... It’s a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can’t recognize faces. I recognize voices... I have always felt so ashamed that I mix up people and can’t recognize faces of people — even close friends after a few years. This is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understand," she wrote.

Also a popular video jockey, Treasury said living with the disorder might make one appear "aloof".

"You have difficulty recognising neighbors, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognize them. Failing to recognize someone might make you seem aloof. Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognize them. This is me. And I thought I was just dumb,” she added.

Last month in an interview with an international magazine, Hollywood star Brad Pitt had said he thinks he may be suffering from prosopagnosia, but he had never been officially diagnosed.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shenaz Treasury Actress Shenaz Treasury Video Jockey Shenaz Treasury Face Blindness Prosopagnosia Disorder Brad Pitt
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

GST Council Clears Changes In Tax Rates Of Some Goods And Services On First Day Of Two-day Meeting

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday