Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Be ‘An Artist, Not A Social Media Star’, Says ‘I Don’t Think Trending On Twitter Is Cool’

Shehnaaz Gill says she wants to be recognised for her work and inspire people with her acting, not just be a social media star.

Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 6:25 pm

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with television’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, certainly enjoys a huge fan following on social media. In fact, her army of fans keep trending her on both Twitter and Instagram. They support her always and also make sure that she gets her due attention. However, Shehnaaz feels that she doesn’t want that kind of stardom but wants to be an artist who is remembered for her work. 

Speaking of her insane popularity, Shehnaaz told Connect FM Canada, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when will they do it? If I stop working, they will stop too.” She added that for her, being famous and the trend of people making Instagram reels on her is “temporary”.

Not just that, she mentioned how she wants to be in the league of 'legendary' actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people,” she said. She wants to showcase her acting talent and doesn’t want to trend every day.

Last but not the least, Shehnaaz asserted that she wants to be a part of family movies and do roles where her audience finds her relatable. However, that’s a long road ahead of her. “I have to attend a lot of acting workshops if I want to be an actor. I really need to practise a lot,’ she said.

The actress will next be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which marks her big Bollywood debut. She also has Sajid Khan's family entertainer '100%' in her kitty. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shehnaaz Gill Father Shehnaaz Gill Actress Shehnaaz Gill Social Media Sensatio Shehnaaz Gill Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan Social Media Stars Bigg Boss Shehnaaz Gill Salman Khan New Delhi India
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild