Shehnaaz Gill Wants To Be ‘An Artist, Not A Social Media Star’, Says ‘I Don’t Think Trending On Twitter Is Cool’

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with television’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, certainly enjoys a huge fan following on social media. In fact, her army of fans keep trending her on both Twitter and Instagram. They support her always and also make sure that she gets her due attention. However, Shehnaaz feels that she doesn’t want that kind of stardom but wants to be an artist who is remembered for her work.

Speaking of her insane popularity, Shehnaaz told Connect FM Canada, “I don’t think trending on Twitter is cool. I appreciate my fans who do so much for me, but till when will they do it? If I stop working, they will stop too.” She added that for her, being famous and the trend of people making Instagram reels on her is “temporary”.

Not just that, she mentioned how she wants to be in the league of 'legendary' actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. “It is one thing to be famous and be a social media star and another thing to be an artist. I want to be an artist. I don’t want to be a social influencer but I want to be someone who can inspire people,” she said. She wants to showcase her acting talent and doesn’t want to trend every day.

Last but not the least, Shehnaaz asserted that she wants to be a part of family movies and do roles where her audience finds her relatable. However, that’s a long road ahead of her. “I have to attend a lot of acting workshops if I want to be an actor. I really need to practise a lot,’ she said.

The actress will next be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which marks her big Bollywood debut. She also has Sajid Khan's family entertainer '100%' in her kitty.