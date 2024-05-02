'Heeramandi' which was announced in 2021, finally premiered on OTT on after three years. It created a lot of buzz and hype before its release. Outlook India gave 'Heeramandi' 3 stars. An excerpt from the review read: ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali has evolved as a filmmaker. 'Heeramandi' is not just about lavish mahals, costumes, or food. It's more than that. Very few of us know about the contribution of courtesans in India's freedom struggle. All thanks to Bhansali for shedding a light on the exploitation that was meted out to the courtesans and how they wanted to break free from their golden cages and live a dignified life. Bhansali has created strong women characters adding depth and significance to their portrayals.''