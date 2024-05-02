Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life show, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' released on Netflix on May 1. The show has an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. It also stars veteran actress Faridal Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, among others. The eight-episode series has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Television actor Sheezan Khan has expressed his disappointment over the magnum opus. Read on to know why.
Sheezan is unimpressed that not one person in the entire cast except Farida Jalal could speak proper Urdu in Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.
Expressing his disappointment over 'Heeramandi', Sheezan wrote on Instagram story, "Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak 'urdu' in SLB’s Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed''.
'Heeramandi' which was announced in 2021, finally premiered on OTT on after three years. It created a lot of buzz and hype before its release. Outlook India gave 'Heeramandi' 3 stars. An excerpt from the review read: ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali has evolved as a filmmaker. 'Heeramandi' is not just about lavish mahals, costumes, or food. It's more than that. Very few of us know about the contribution of courtesans in India's freedom struggle. All thanks to Bhansali for shedding a light on the exploitation that was meted out to the courtesans and how they wanted to break free from their golden cages and live a dignified life. Bhansali has created strong women characters adding depth and significance to their portrayals.''
