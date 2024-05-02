Art & Entertainment

Sheezan Khan Criticises Urdu Pronunciation Of 'Heeramandi' Actors: Apart From Farida Jalal Ji, Nobody Could Speak Urdu

Sheezan Khan is unimpressed that not one person in the entire cast except Farida Jalal could speak proper Urdu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sheezan Khan slams Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's larger-than-life show, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' released on Netflix on May 1. The show has an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. It also stars veteran actress Faridal Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman, among others. The eight-episode series has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Television actor Sheezan Khan has expressed his disappointment over the magnum opus. Read on to know why. 

Sheezan is unimpressed that not one person in the entire cast except Farida Jalal could speak proper Urdu in Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'.

Advertisement

Expressing his disappointment over 'Heeramandi', Sheezan wrote on Instagram story, "Apart from Farida Jalal ji! Nobody could speak 'urdu' in SLB’s Heeramandi! Kisi Ka Nuqta, kha, qaf apni jagah pe nahi hai!! Kyu bhai kyu?? Urdu ke saath itni naainsaafi. Disappointed''.

Have a look at his post here.

Sheezan Khan is disappointed with Heeramandi
Sheezan Khan is disappointed with 'Heeramandi' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Heeramandi' which was announced in 2021, finally premiered on OTT on after three years. It created a lot of buzz and hype before its release. Outlook India gave 'Heeramandi' 3 stars. An excerpt from the review read: ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali has evolved as a filmmaker. 'Heeramandi' is not just about lavish mahals, costumes, or food. It's more than that. Very few of us know about the contribution of courtesans in India's freedom struggle. All thanks to Bhansali for shedding a light on the exploitation that was meted out to the courtesans and how they wanted to break free from their golden cages and live a dignified life. Bhansali has created strong women characters adding depth and significance to their portrayals.''

Advertisement

'Heeramandi' review - IMDb
'Heeramandi' On Netflix Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Perfectly Blends Courtesans' Strength, Depth, Significance In A Tale Of Love, Liberation

BY Garima Das

Have you watched 'Heeramandi' yet? Do let us know your views on it.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections In Gadchiroli: Gashes In The Red Sand
  2. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  4. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  5. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Kharge's 'Ram VS Shiva' Remark Sparks Row; BJP Likely To Drop Brij Bhushan From Poll Contest
  7. Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned
  8. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures