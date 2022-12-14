Sheen Das Opens Up On Joining The Cast Of Turkish Drama

'Piyaa Albela' actress Sheen Das, who is currently seen playing parallel lead in the show 'Kathaa Ankahee', shares why she decided to take up the project and how she feels about playing part of a remake of Turkish drama.



Sheen says: "Although I had never worked in a remake, there was no turning back once I was offered this role. I was moved by the core concept of the show that revolves around a repentant love story."



The actress recently made her Bollywood debut with 'Uunchai'. She is playing the character of Katha's best friend Rewa who is always there to help her friend.



As Katha, played by Aditi Dev, is facing a number of challenges and difficulties because of her son's illness and has no money for the treatment, Rewa is doing everything to support her.



"My character Rewa is a very endearing character and you can easily relate to her because of her friendly and considerate nature. Like, I can relate to Rewa, and the bond she has with Katha is one of those relationships that goes beyond blood ties and is beyond what the audience is yet to see. Being Katha's closest friend, Rewa understands the pain she is going through seeing Aarav's critical condition; therefore she is always there for Katha as a shoulder to lean on," she adds.



The actress continues to share about her on-screen personality and how she does everything for Katha and considers her problem as her own.



"She treats Katha's struggle as her own struggles; hence she always advises and motivates Katha with ideas so that she doesn't give up. She truly is an example of a perfect friend who is always there by your side whether it's in your good or bad times. I am really happy to be working along with such a talented team and it's been a great experience so far. Hope the audience enjoy watching it as there is so much for them to experience as the story progresses," concludes Sheen Das.



'Kathaa Ankahee' is a remake of the Turkish drama 'Binbir Gece' (1001 Nights in English) featuring Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan.



The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.