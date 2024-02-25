Sheeba Akashdeep: 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' Going Off Air Is Extremely Heartbreaking

Actress Sheeba Akashdeep has opened up on the show 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si' going off air, calling it an extremely heartbreaking process for everyone.

She shared it’s leaving a vacuum in her heart.

Sheeba plays the role of Pammi Sood in the show, starring Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead. The show which premiered in August 2023 is slated to go off air on March 11.