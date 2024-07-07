Shatrughan Sinha On Luv Sinha Skipping Sonakshi's Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: Family Subjected To Vicious Smear Campaign

Actress Sonakshi Sinha's family has been subjected to trolls since her wedding reports with Zaheer Iqbal started doing the rounds on social media. Trolls didn't spare the Sinha family even after Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding. After Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha confirmed he didn’t attend Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer, their father veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to his son’s reasons for not attending it. In an interview, the newly elected MP said that he has seen bigger crises in his life. He also claimed that his family was “subjected to the most vicious smear campaign.”