Shatrughan Sinha On Luv Sinha Skipping Sonakshi's Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal: Family Subjected To Vicious Smear Campaign

Actress Sonakshi Sinha's family has been subjected to trolls since her wedding reports with Zaheer Iqbal started doing the rounds on social media. Trolls didn't spare the Sinha family even after Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding. After Sonakshi's brother Luv Sinha confirmed he didn’t attend Sonakshi's wedding with Zaheer, their father veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha reacted to his son’s reasons for not attending it. In an interview, the newly elected MP said that he has seen bigger crises in his life. He also claimed that his family was “subjected to the most vicious smear campaign.”
Shatrughan Sinha told Times Now, “Bahaut bade bade crises dekhe hain humne. Aur yeh toh kuch bhi nahin (We have seen many big crises. This is nothing).” On the alleged differences in the family, the 77-year-old actor said, “There was absolutely nothing to worry about. We were like any ordinary family with a wedding happening. Just why we became a target of so much attention, you will know better than me.”
He added, “We didn’t ask for it. This is not the first time that such a marriage (interfaith) was happening. Our family was subjected to the most vicious smear campaign.”
Sinha also made it clear that he won’t tolerate his family being attacked and said that family matters should stay within the family. ''Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahi hote? (Which family does not have disagreements?) We may disagree and argue on certain issues,'' he added. The actor further said that at the end of the day, they are one family and no one can break them.
Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23 in a civil wedding at the actress' Bandra apartment. It was a close-knit affair with only their families and close ones in attendance. The wedding was followed by a lavish reception at Mumbai's Bastian that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.