Sharmila Tagore Recalls Getting Death Threats Before Her Wedding With Tiger Pataudi

Sharmila Tagore, who married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi in 1968, recalls how many people were opposed to their inter-faith union. Sharmila Tagore recently shared in an interview that before her wedding in Kolkata, her parents were getting a lot of anonymous threats. A particular telegram they received read ‘bullets shall speak’.

Sharmila recalled in a conversation with Barkha Dutt, “In Kolkata, when I was getting married, my parents were getting telegrams saying that bullets shall speak. And Tiger’s family was also getting… they were getting a little worried.” Sharmila shared that the wedding and the reception was somehow managed and “nothing untoward happened.”

Sharmila Tagore said that she and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were not “bothered”. “We just announced to our respective parents that we want to get married and that was that. He carried on with his cricket and I carried on with my films,” she said.

The Safar actor also recalled that they “did not feel any heat in Bombay” but Delhi was worried for them. She shared that one day, two strangers came to meet her “and they said Delhi has sent us. We are from the CBI or something and do you need protection? I said what for? I mean I’m fine. Delhi thought I needed protection.”

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi were married for over 43 years until his death in 2011.

The veteran actor will be next seen in 'Gulmohar' that also stars Manoj Bajpayee. The Disney+ Hotstar drama follows the Batra family as they have to move on after the family home has been sold.