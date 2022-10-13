Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Sharmila Tagore: Kishore Kumar Sang 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani' Very Casually

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:08 pm

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore recalled how the legendary singer Kishore Kumar sang the iconic song 'Mere sapnon ki rani' from the 1969 Bollywood movie 'Aradhana', on a singing reality show, and she especially went to the studio to see him singing the song effortlessly.

She said: "Kishore ji sang this song sitting on a chair cross-legged very casually and effortlessly. I had specially gone to the studio to hear him sing this song."

The 77-year-old actress, who made her debut at the age of 14 with Satyajit Ray's Bengali drama 'The World of Apu' had worked in a number of commercial hit films like 'Waqt', 'An Evening in Paris', 'Aradhana', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Daag' and many more, recently appeared on a singing reality show along with popular actress Tanuja. She was impressed with the captivating performance of contestant Rishi Singh from Ayodhya on some of her melodious tracks such as 'Jeevan Se Bhari Teri Ankhein' from Rajesh Khanna's emotional romantic film 'Safar' and 'Mere sapnon ki rani' from 'Aradhana'. In addition to this, he also re-enacted 'Mere Sapnon Ki Rani' alongside Sharmila and the show's host Aditya Narayan.

The actress was in awe of 'Indian Idol 13' contestant Rishi and she praised him saying: "It was fantastic to hear you. You created a magical atmosphere. The entire nation is proud of you."

The singing reality show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

