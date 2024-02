Fast forward to today, with over 60 successful outlets, Sandeep and Ishan Chugh, co-founder of ‘Pizza Galleria’ sought Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity.

Sandeep and Ishan aim to make Pizza Galleria the nation’s preferred vegetarian pizzeria. However, they failed to crack a deal with the sharks.

Talking about the same, Sandeep said: "Our experience on Shark Tank was phenomenal. The feedback from the Sharks was spot-on and incredibly valuable, and we totally agree with their insights. We have already begun implementing their suggestions and have witnessed tremendous growth as a result.”