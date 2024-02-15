Shark Tank India 3: Hyperlab's Helios Pits All Sharks Against Each Other, Bags Rs 25 Lakh Deal

A patented sports trainer designed to propel athletes toward peak performance, Hyperlab’s ‘Helios’, has sealed a deal of Rs 25 lakh with Aman Gupta in the new episode of ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3.

At the intersection of sports and technology, Hyperlab, founded by Hitarth Parikh and Chahil Patel, stands as a catalyst for transformation, poised to redefine athletic training.