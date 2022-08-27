Superstar Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' made substantial profits in the Tamil film industry's pocket and this has given the actor motive to focus on his acting career with keen interest once again, having temporarily side-lined cinema for politics.

One of the first projects to get the immediate go-ahead from Kamal Haasan is Shankar’s 'Indian 2', the sequel to the very successful 1996 vigilante Tamil film, and a rare example of a Kamal Haasan film that did well in its Hindi version as well.

Sources from Chennai say Shankar will now focus “completely” on Indian 2 , while his other underproduction directorial starring Ram Charan Teja in Telugu is for now being put on the back burner. “Kamal Haasan personally requested Shankar to give all his undivided attention to the Indian sequel. Ram Charan’s film will have to wait,” says the source, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from 'Indian 2', Shankar also has Ram Charan's 'RC 15' and talking to Twitter, he shared an update regarding the two films. He revealed that the shooting of the two films will happen simultaneously. After wrapping up the current schedule of Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2', Shankar will resume 'RC 15's shoot from the first week of September.

Ram Charan responded to Shankar's post and wrote, "Waiting to see you soon on our sets Sir.. and very excited to hear Indian 2 will resume soon. All the best!! (sic)."

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' is a sequel to Shankar's blockbuster film of the same name. The sequel has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Nedumudi Venu and Delhi Ganesh in important roles. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music. Tentatively titled 'RC 15', the film is a political drama, which has story written by Karthik Subbaraj. Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film features Anjali, Naveen Chandra, Jayaram, Sunil and Srikanth in important roles.