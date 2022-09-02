Friday, Sep 02, 2022
Shankar Calls Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam' A 'Beautiful Movie'

Ace director Shankar, who is now simultaneously directing Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Indian 2' and Telugu star Ram Charan's 'RC15', has showered praise on the recently released Dhanush-starrer 'Thiruchitrambalam', calling the film, 'a beautiful movie'.

Dhanush, Shankar
Dhanush, Shankar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 7:32 pm

Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote: "'Thiruchitrambalam'. A beautiful movie. The beauty is in the lovely moments that follow the painful ones. Nithya Menon's character and superb performance seizes hearts, the writing by Mithran R Jawahar as well. #DNA at their best as usual. Love to Bharathiraja, Prakash Raaj and the whole team."

Dhanush was quick to respond to Shankar's praise.

The actor tweeted, "Thank you so much sir. This means a lot to me and my team."

The film has gone on to become an overwhelming success, making a good Rs 30 crores in the opening weekend itself. It has already crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in gross earnings worldwide.

'Thiruchitrambalam' has been doing brisk business not only in India but all over the world. In fact, the film's performance is one of the best overseas performances for a Dhanush film.

'Thiruchitrambalam' has already emerged as Dhanush's top grossing film in France with 10,000 entries. It is also the top grossing film of the actor in the UK, making 1,35,000 Euros so far.

