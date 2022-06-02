Shakti Arora To Play The New Lead In 'Kundali Bhagya'

Actor Shakti Arora has been roped in to replace Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show 'Kundali Bhagya'. Dhoopar has chosen to leave the daily soap in which he has played the male protagonist, Karan Luthra, for five years. The actor, it appears, aspires to pursue new opportunities, and the decision to part ways with the filmmakers was mutual.

ETimes reported that the production house wanted to hire an actor who would resonate with the audience instantly. The show is popular and Dhoopar has become a household celebrity as Karan. Arora, who is best known for his role as Milan Vaghela in 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi', has been cast as the new male protagonist. It's still unclear if he'll play Karan Luthra or a new character.

“Yes, Dheeraj has decided to move on. It was a fruitful association and a good one as long as it lasted. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours. We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change,” said a source close to the situation.

Arora was last seen in 2019 on 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'. After almost three years away from television, the actor is making a comeback.

Dhoopar is about to go through a big change personally as well. He's all prepared to become a father. In 2016, he married actress Vinny Arora, and they are expecting their first child in August.

“The fact that I am going to become a father soon needs me to prioritise things in my life. Once my priorities are in place, I feel it will be an easy task to take on the new role. Vinny is a wonderful girl and very mature. She handles everything to the T. I am confident that she will handle everything perfectly, including raising the baby and taking care of me and the house. Vinny is my lucky charm. I am where I am today because of her unconditional support,” Dhoopar told BT in an interview.