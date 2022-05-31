Dheeraj Dhoopar To Leave 'Kundali Bhagya' After The Show Takes A 5-Year Leap?

'Kundali Bhagya' is one of Zee TV's most popular shows. It always ranks in the top ten on the TRP charts. Although the show's twists and turns have kept viewers hooked, the show's latest TRPs seem to be falling. The show's creators have therefore come up with another leap, the news of which has been circulating for a few weeks.

According to reports, the show would take a five-year hiatus after which the lead actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, may leave the show. It's also been reported that the creators are on the lookout for a replacement. Meanwhile, a new story will unfold after the leap, with the character Preeta bearing a child and the Luthra mansion's relationships changing dramatically. Despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed, Shraddha Arya, the show's lead actress, has reacted to the leap rumors. Arya claimed to have heard about the leap, but the producers had not spoken to her about it.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I've also heard that (of a leap). No one has officially spoken to me about it but if it's true it should be good news for all the fans, especially, the ones who complain about the show being too slow or not showing anything new."

She further added, "The five-year leap would mean a big movement in the show in terms of story, characters, and other aspects. There could be fresh faces too. I'm totally looking forward to it."

The show is on a wedding-related track right now, which has been getting its fair share of criticism for being too slow.

There has been no official statement as of yet from the makers of the show regarding the 5-year leap or of Dhoopar's exit.