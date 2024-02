"I was wondering why I haven't done a love story for a long time. It often happens that you get back to back films from a similar space. But I wanted to do something different. The word 'different' is defined by this film because the subject is so unique that I never imagined doing it. So it is a very fresh and different concept for me," the actor told reporters here at the film's promotional event.

Kapoor said the movie gives him a break from the intense characters he played in the last few projects, including 'Kabir Singh', OTT series 'Farzi' and action thriller 'Bloody Daddy'.

"I was looking forward to something which was a little relaxing. There are often characters that make you do complex things because of their requirements. This is a very open character, I could have fun and be spontaneous with it, which I hadn't done for a long time.