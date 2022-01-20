The virus Covid-19's third wave is likewise proving to be a lethal one. Many people have died as a result of the illness, and many more are still recovering. Actor Shaheer Sheikh revealed on January 19, 2022 that his father had been infected with Covid-19 and needed to be hospitalised and put on a ventilator. He asked his followers to pray for him and his father. Actor Aly Goni, on the other hand, has just announced Shaheer Sheikh's father's death in his tweet.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

However, Shaheer is yet to reveal the sad news in an official statement. The day before Sheikh shared a tweet, in which, he asked his fans to pray for his father's well-being. He had tweeted, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers" while sharing a picture of his father.

My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/z83Y6tigMs — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) January 18, 2022

Among the many celebrities that had wished for Sheikh's father's speedy recovery and one was actress Hina Khan whose father had also passed away last year.

Actor Shaheer Sheikh can be currently seen in the TV serial produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' alongwith actress Ankita Lokhande. The show is a follow-up to actress Ankita Lokhande's and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's show 'Pavitra Rishta'. He has received critical acclaim for his recent roles as well.