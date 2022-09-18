Shahana Goswami Talks About How's It To Play A Couturier In 'Hush Hush'

Shahana Goswami, who is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and had worked on projects such as 'Midnight's Children', 'Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota', and many more, is currently seen in Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka-starrer web series 'Hush Hush'.

She is playing the role of a successful bridal couture designer, Zaira Shaikh.

Giving insight into her character, she says: "I have a special spot for people who come across as tough on the outside but have great softness inside, and that's what connected me to Zaira."

She continues to elaborate on her character, saying Zaira is a complex character, from the outside she looks like a very sorted person but there is a lot going inside her mind though she never lets it come out.

"On the outside, Zaira's life is all sorted and great, but she's fighting internal issues too. However, she does not want to let out her inner turmoil and burden others. She wants to be the one taking on other people's worries, solving their problems, and making their life easier," she added.

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, 'Hush Hush' is a crime drama that features Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Ayesha Jhulka.

It is a story of a set of women whose lives take a drastic change when a secret from their past comes in front of them.

'Hush Hush' will stream from September 22 on Amazon Prime Video.