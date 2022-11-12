Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan Stopped At Mumbai Airport Over Luxury Watches, Report

At Mumbai International Airport, the Customs Department detained Shah Rukh Khan for several hours due to certain luxury watches he was carrying. 

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 5:07 pm

At Mumbai International Airport last night, the Customs Department detained Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for several hours due to certain luxury watches he was carrying. 

Before being permitted to leave the airport, sources claim he had to pay a customs duty of Rs. 6.83 lakh.

The Bollywood celebrity had flown in on a private jet to Terminal 3 of Mumbai International Airport after attending an event in Sharjah. The luxury watches were discovered in SRK's luggage while he and the people accompanying him were exiting the terminal.

Reports state that Khan and his manager were allowed to leave the airport once all the formalities were completed. However, some of his entourage, including his bodyguard, was held overnight for questioning and released before dawn.

According to reports, the celebrity and those traveling with him had the packaging for six watches worth about Rs. 18 lakh, which was also found. 

Khan was recognized for his contributions to international cinema and culture yesterday at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2022, where he received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award.

