Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Is A Connoisseur Of Art: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram, paid a heartfelt tribute to the superstar, calling him a connoisseur of art.

Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor/director Kamal Haasan, who shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Hey Ram, paid a heartfelt tribute to the superstar, calling him a connoisseur of art.

“I don’t see a superstar in Shah Rukh Khan and he doesn’t see a super director in me. We are friends. He made that film for free. This cannot be done by a superstar but by a fan only. He is a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I am ever thankful to him. We don’t see all that. Later you (media) give us the title and we very shyly accept it,” Kamal Hassan said while talking about his working equation with SRK on the sidelines of the “Indian 2” promotion.

Kamal Haasan also shared poignant insights into their professional relationship and the impact of the Indian audience on his career. He said, “I was just a South Indian actor; you people made me into an Indian actor. I didn’t know a word of Hindi when I was doing my first film, I was exactly as Ek Duje Ke Liye hero was and without your support and applause I couldn’t have come back onto this stage.”

Helmed by Shankar, “Indian 2”, is a vigilante action thriller, featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead, reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The film also stars Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in the ensemble cast, slated for 12th July 2024 release.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  2. Reunion Of Co-Stars-Turned-MPs As Chirag Paswan, Kangana Ranaut Share Light Moments | Watch
  3. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  4. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  5. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
Entertainment News
  1. Junaid Khan Confirms New Film After ‘Maharaj’; Project To Reportedly Feature Him Alongside Khushi Kapoor
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Is A Connoisseur Of Art: Kamal Haasan
  3. Vogue World: Camille Rowe, Joey King, Becky G, Jared Leto, Ashley Park And Others Pose For Shutterbugs In Paris
  4. Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan
  5. 'Kinds Of Kindness': Emma Stone Leads The Way At London Premiere
Sports News
  1. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. Ecuador Vs Jamaica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group B, Matchday 2 Game
  3. ICC Rankings Update: Tavis Head Takes Over Suryakumar Yadav As Top T20 Batter
  4. USA Vs Panama, Copa America 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Key Players
  5. England-W Vs New Zealand-W 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W On TV And Online
World News
  1. Keira Knightley Makes A Chic Return To Paris Fashion Week In Chanel
  2. ICC Convicts Al-Qaida-Linked Leader Of Atrocities In Mali
  3. 'Leaving NATO In Good Hands': Mark Rutte Appointed As NATO Secretary-General | All About The Former Dutch PM
  4. Ice Cream Recall 2024: Full List Of Over 60 Products Affected By Listeria Contamination - Hershey's, Chipwich, Friendly's, And More!
  5. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General