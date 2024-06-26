Shah Rukh Khan Is A Connoisseur Of Art: Kamal Haasan

“I don’t see a superstar in Shah Rukh Khan and he doesn’t see a super director in me. We are friends. He made that film for free. This cannot be done by a superstar but by a fan only. He is a connoisseur of art and a good actor. I am ever thankful to him. We don’t see all that. Later you (media) give us the title and we very shyly accept it,” Kamal Hassan said while talking about his working equation with SRK on the sidelines of the “Indian 2” promotion.