Shabbir Ahluwalia Quits ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

Actor Shabir Ahluwalia has decided to move on from his show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. The actor, who was with the show for quite a long time, has joined the cast of a new show called ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’.

According to a report in the Times of India, Ahluwalia confirmed the news and added that he will miss the team of his previous show. “Yes, I have taken up a new daily soap. Moving on from my previous show was obviously not easy, as it becomes a habit more than anything else. You miss the people you work with on a daily basis and spend a large chunk of your life with them. In my case, I share a great bond with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. So, parting is never easy but as they say, the show must go on,” he was quoted as saying.

Ahluwalia started off by playing a young rock star in the show and went on to play a father later on. Talking about playing a father in the show, he says, “Every actor has certain apprehensions. KB was essentially a love story, which ran its course after a point. Now, it is not easy to run a daily soap for so long and the only way forward is to show what comes next in a lead couple’s life. So, it is obvious that their kids will grow up, who will take the story forward. That’s only logical and that’s how a show progresses with the next generation taking over. It also infuses newness into the story. I have been in the industry for long enough to understand that progression is important.”



He adds, “Also, for me, it’s about the character and not the kid. We knew that they would have to do it eventually. I am starting with a clean slate now. What happened in my last show are just memories and that’s how an actor is supposed to approach his craft.”