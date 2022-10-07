Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Set In Rural Backdrop, 'Yamakaathaghi' Will Be A Supernatural Thriller

Director Peppin George Jayaseelan's 'Yamakaathaghi', the first look of which was released by actress Rashmika Mandanna recently, will be a supernatural thriller set in a rural backdrop.

Yamakaathaghi
Yamakaathaghi IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 1:37 pm

Director Peppin George Jayaseelan's 'Yamakaathaghi', the first look of which was released by actress Rashmika Mandanna recently, will be a supernatural thriller set in a rural backdrop.

Interestingly, actor Venkat Rahul, cinematographer Sujith Sarang, and editor Sreejith Sarang have come together to produce this film, the shooting of which has been completed.

Sources close to the film say that post-production work on the film is now proceeding at a brisk pace.

The story of how the actor, cinematographer, and editor chose to turn producers for this film is interesting, says a source. "These friends got engrossed in the narration of this film's script by director Peppin George Jayaseelan and decided to produce the movie out of their own interest," the source adds.

The film, comprising newcomers, has been made without any compromises in the creative process and with complete emphasis on the story.

'Yamakaathaghi' has Roopa Koduvayur essaying the titular role. Other members who form a part of the cast include Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, R. Raju, Subash Ramasamy, Haritha, Porkodi, Jai, Pradeep, and Ramasamy.

The entire shooting of 'Yamakaathaghi' took place across villages around Tanjore.

The film is produced by Naisat Media Works & Sarang Brothers Productions and is directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan.

Related stories

Rashmika Mandanna: Dubbing In Hindi Was A Little Challenging

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Review: Brilliant Writing Of Tisca Chopra’s Supernatural Thriller Keeps You On Tenterhooks

Tags

Art & Entertainment Yamakaathaghi Rashmika Mandanna Supernatural Thriller Peppin George Jayaseelan Roopa Koduvayur Upcoming Movie Chennai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Domination Over PAK-W

Asia Cup: IND-W Eye Domination Over PAK-W

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview