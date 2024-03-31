Art & Entertainment

Sejal Jaiswal Joins TV Show ‘Krishna Mohini’ Cast, To Play Fashion Designer

Actress Sejal Jaiswal, who has worked in shows such as 'Yeh Dil Mange More' and 'Dating in the Dark', has joined the cast of upcoming TV show titled 'Krishna Mohini', starring Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Sejal Jaiswal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sejal Jaiswal, who has worked in shows such as 'Yeh Dil Mange More' and 'Dating in the Dark', has joined the cast of upcoming TV show titled 'Krishna Mohini', starring Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan.

Actress Sejal Jaiswal, who has worked in shows such as 'Yeh Dil Mange More' and 'Dating in the Dark', has joined the cast of upcoming TV show titled 'Krishna Mohini', starring Debattama Saha and Fahmaan Khan.

Confirming the news, Sejal said: "Yes I'm part of the show, but can't reveal much details as of now. I'm excited to make my TV comeback after six months. I was in the last part of 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2'. Post which I was shooting for a web series, 'Crimes Aaj Kal'. Meanwhile, I'm also collaborating on music videos and a few ads. I'm happy to join this TV show."

Advertisement

A source close to the show informed: "Sejal will be seen playing the role of a fashion designer in the show. She is most gorgeous, young and beautiful.”

The source added that she has a “prominent role”

“It's a strong character, who happens to be Fahmaan's younger brother, Abhishek Soni's wife in the show. It's a positive and prominent role."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita