Sean Penn And Leila George Finalise Divorce After 2 Years Of Marriage

Hollywood actors Sean Penn and Leila George got married in July 2020. According to ETimes, the couple has finalised their divorce after two years of their marriage.

According to a source, the Oscar winning actor, 61, and the 30 year old Australian actress were first linked romantically in 2016. George filed for divorce in October 2021, after a year of marriage.

In January 2022, the pair was spotted together since the filing. They retained their own private judge to make the divorce process through California’s backlogged courts faster. On April 22, the divorce was finalised.

As per the documents, the couple separated in September 2021, and gave irreconcilable differences as the reason for their breakup. None of them is opting for spousal support. Earlier, Penn spoke to Hollywood Authentic magazine about his Ukraine work amidst the invasion and also mentioned about how he jeopardised his marriage by being neglectful.

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f***** up the marriage. We were married technically for one year, but for five years, I was a very neglectful guy,” Penn said.

He then continued, "I was not a f****** cheat or any of that obvious s***, but I allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.”

Penn said about George, "And as it turns out, this is going to shock you, beautiful, incredibly kind, imaginative, talented young women who get married to a man quite senior to them in years, they don't actually love it when they get up from their peaceful night's sleep and their new husband is on the couch, having been up since 4, watching all of the crap that's going on in the world and has decided that 10.30 in the morning is a good time to neck a double vodka tonic and an Ambien and say, 'Good morning, honey. I'm going to pass out for a few hours and get away from all this s***’."

He then said, "As it turns out, women as described, they don't love that.” Penn talked about the time when he did not "know what's going to happen with us", but, "I know that this is my best friend in the world and definitely the most influential, inspiring person, outside of my own blood, that anybody could ask to have in their life”.

The actor was previously married to Robin Wright with whom he has a son and a daughter. He was also married to singer Madonna.