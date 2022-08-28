Scuba Diving, Running On A Hill: Celesti Bairagey Prepares For 'Rajjo'

Celesti Bairagey, who first gained recognition on social media as Alia Bhatt's lookalike, is gearing up for her upcoming television show, 'Rajjo', with intense physical activities.



As part of the preparation for her role, she had to go through high-intensity stunts. From Scuba diving, jumping or running on the hills at 2-degree Celsius -- the actress did it all and with panache.



Sharing her experience of doing these high-octane stunts, Celesti said: "It was a thrilling experience for me to perform such tough stunts. It's the first time I attempted to do such a tough schedule.



"But since it's all a part of my work, I enjoyed doing it and decided to do it on my own without taking help from a body-double or stuntman. I am eagerly waiting for audience's reaction... Hope they will like it."



Produced by Bits and Bots Media, 'Rajjo' will air on Star Plus from August 22 at 7 pm.