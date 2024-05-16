Hansal had already received appreciation for his previous instalments of 'Scam' series. 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role was released amid the Covid-19 lockown in 2020. The series was based on the rise and fall of the 'Bull Of Dalal Street', Harshad Mehta. 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' hit the OTT screen in 2023. Based on the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim TelgiI, the hit series starred Gagan Dev Riar in the titular character.