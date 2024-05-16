Art & Entertainment

'Scam 2010-The Subrata Roy Saga': Hansal Mehta Announces Third Season Of The Franchise With Intriguing Video

Hansal Mehta's 'Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga' is based on the book, ‘Sahara: the Untold Story' by Tamal Bandyopadhyay.

Instagram
Hansal Mehta announces 'Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back with the third instalment of his groundbreaking franchise 'Scam'. This time he is all set to bring forward the story of the maverick businessman Subrata Roy in 'Scam 2010'. The series was announced on Thursday, May 16, with an intriguing teaser video.

'Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga' is based on the book, ‘Sahara: the Untold Story' by Tamal Bandyopadhyay. 'Scam' Season 3 is produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and directed by Hansal Mehta. The release date and cast of the show are yet to announced. It will premiere on the OTT platform Sony LIV.

Mehta wrote on social media, announcing the series, ''Sc3m is back! Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, coming soon on @SonyLIV #Scam2010OnSonyLIV @applausesocial @SonyLIVIntl (sic)''.

Hansal had already received appreciation for his previous instalments of 'Scam' series. 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role was released amid the Covid-19 lockown in 2020. The series was based on the rise and fall of the 'Bull Of Dalal Street', Harshad Mehta. 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' hit the OTT screen in 2023. Based on the 2003 Stamp Paper fraud by Abdul Karim TelgiI, the hit series starred Gagan Dev Riar in the titular character.

For the unversed, in the early 2000s, Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara Group, got embroiled in a massive financial scandal. Roy was acussed of lots of cases- from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, which led to his arrest in 2014. He is considered as one of the biggest frauds of India.

Roy passed away at the age of 75 after suffering from prolonged illness. Subrata Roy’s biopic ‘Saharasri’, is being directed by Sudipto Sen.

Let's see what new Hansal Mehta provides in his much-anticipated series on this larger-than-life persona. 

