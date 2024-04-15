Sayantani Ghosh Opens Up On Playing A Rajasthani: 'Being Bengali I Find It Hard To Pick Up Dialects'

"It's not easy for someone like me, who is Bengali, to pick up different dialects and regional aspects, but I'm proud of the hard work I've put in. The feedback from viewers, saying that I look the most authentic as a Rajasthani character on the show, makes it all worth it. Overall, it's been a fun and challenging process, and I'm grateful for the trust the industry has placed in me," she said, who is known for her work in 'Kumkum', 'Ghar Ek Sapnaa', 'Meri Maa' and others.