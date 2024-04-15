Art & Entertainment

Sayantani Ghosh Opens Up On Playing A Rajasthani: 'Being Bengali I Find It Hard To Pick Up Dialects'

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing Rajasthani character -- Vindhya Devi in the show 'Dahej Daasi', said it's not easy for someone like her, who is a Bengali to pick up different dialects and regional aspects.

Advertisement

Iwmbuzz.com
Sayantani Ghosh Photo: Iwmbuzz.com
info_icon

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing Rajasthani character -- Vindhya Devi in the show 'Dahej Daasi', said it's not easy for someone like her, who is a Bengali to pick up different dialects and regional aspects.

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is playing Rajasthani character -- Vindhya Devi in the show 'Dahej Daasi', said it's not easy for someone like her, who is a Bengali to pick up different dialects and regional aspects.

This is the first time in 20 years that Sayantani is playing a Rajasthani character, and she says it feels special.

"It's not easy for someone like me, who is Bengali, to pick up different dialects and regional aspects, but I'm proud of the hard work I've put in. The feedback from viewers, saying that I look the most authentic as a Rajasthani character on the show, makes it all worth it. Overall, it's been a fun and challenging process, and I'm grateful for the trust the industry has placed in me," she said, who is known for her work in 'Kumkum', 'Ghar Ek Sapnaa', 'Meri Maa' and others.

Advertisement

Sayantani had earlier played a Sardarni in the show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', and she says she is lucky to have played such diverse roles in her career.

"Professionally, it's been a challenging but rewarding experience, especially as I've had the opportunity to play diverse roles in recent years. From portraying a Sardarni in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' to now being a Rajasthani character, it's been a journey of learning and growth,” she added.

The show is produced by Do Dooni 4 Films production.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  3. Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Find Schedule, Voting, Time Result Day | Full Details
  4. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 Dates Announced: Schedule, Voting, Results | Full Details Here
  5. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  6. ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Film Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark
  7. Salman Khan To Reportedly Continue Work After The Firing Incident; Asks Team Not To Cancel His Plans
  8. Iran-Israel Conflict: How The World Reacted To Looming Escalation In The Region