Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Satya Dev's Upcoming Film 'Full Bottle' Goes On Floors In Hyderabad

'Full Bottle' is directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the film launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday with a formal pooja ceremony.

Satya Dev's Upcoming Film 'Full Bottle' Goes On Floors In Hyderabad
Satya Dev's upcoming film goes on floor in Hyderabad. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 5:30 pm

For the second time, Tollywood actor Satya Dev and filmmaker Sharan Koppisetty have teamed up for the film 'Full Bottle.' They previously worked together on the suspense action drama 'Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali' in 2021.

The film, which is being marketed as an entertainer with a unique premise, launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday with a formal pooja ceremony.

Related stories

Ravi Teja's Nageswara Rao: Gayatri Bhardwaj To Make Her Tollywood Debut

From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Tollywood Celebrities Laud 'Bheemla Nayak' Makers

'Bheemla Nayak' To 'Ramarao On Duty': Tollywood's Double Date Dilemma Reflection Of Uncertain Times?

The cast and crew of the film were also present for the VIP launch event. The film's regular filming will continue soon, and the producers hope to release it before the end of the year.

According to a report by Times Of India, talking about the film, Satya Dev said, "Full bottle is a fun entertainer. We have released the concept poster, which is very unique in various aspects. It reflects the theme of the movie and one must see it to have the feel. The concept of the movie will be new and we are planning to complete the shoot at the earliest."

Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji will produce the film under the name of SD Company in collaboration with Sarvanth Ram Creations.

In terms of Full Bottle's technical crew, Sujatha Siddharth is the director of photography, while Santhosh Kamireddy will be in charge of editing. Naveen Reddy is the executive producer. Tej Dilip will be in charge of the visual effects.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Satya Dev Tolly­wood Tollywood Actors Tollywood Movies Film Indian Cinema Indian Film Industry India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds

HDFC Bank Plans To Raise Up To Rs 50,000 Crore By Issuing Bonds