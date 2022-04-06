Satya Dev's Upcoming Film 'Full Bottle' Goes On Floors In Hyderabad

For the second time, Tollywood actor Satya Dev and filmmaker Sharan Koppisetty have teamed up for the film 'Full Bottle.' They previously worked together on the suspense action drama 'Thimmarusu: Assignment Vali' in 2021.

The film, which is being marketed as an entertainer with a unique premise, launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday with a formal pooja ceremony.

The cast and crew of the film were also present for the VIP launch event. The film's regular filming will continue soon, and the producers hope to release it before the end of the year.

According to a report by Times Of India, talking about the film, Satya Dev said, "Full bottle is a fun entertainer. We have released the concept poster, which is very unique in various aspects. It reflects the theme of the movie and one must see it to have the feel. The concept of the movie will be new and we are planning to complete the shoot at the earliest."

Ramanjaneyulu Javvaji will produce the film under the name of SD Company in collaboration with Sarvanth Ram Creations.

In terms of Full Bottle's technical crew, Sujatha Siddharth is the director of photography, while Santhosh Kamireddy will be in charge of editing. Naveen Reddy is the executive producer. Tej Dilip will be in charge of the visual effects.