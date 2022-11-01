Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Satramm Ramani: Asked Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi To Put On 15 Kgs

'Double XL' director Satramm Ramani revealed how he asked the lead actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi to gain weight of about 15 kg.

Satramm Ramani
Satramm Ramani Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 5:57 pm

'Double XL' director Satramm Ramani revealed how he asked the lead actresses Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi to gain weight of about 15 kg. 

It is often seen that the actors mostly go on a strict diet schedule for their role but Sonakshi and Huma have to do just the opposite.

Satramm, who is known for his movies such as 'Bodyguard', 'Helmet' and 'Ready' says: "We have always heard of instances when makers ask their heroines to limit their diet, but the philosophy of 'Double XL' is that dreams don't need to be put in any size, thus it provided me the liberty to explore and I wanted my actresses to look authentic."

He says that mostly actors are asked to shed their weight but the concept of the film was such that he needed both Huma and Sonakshi to look overweight.

"Hence, I asked them to put on 13-15 kgs and would push them to eat more. Not just during the shoot in London, but even during our reading sessions, I made sure that they feel comfortable and relatable to their characters," he added.

'Double XL' also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, and the film will release theatrically on November 4.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Satramm Ramani Sonakshi Sinha Huma Qureshi Double XL Bollywood Movie Upcoming Movie Bollywood Double XL Behind The Scenes Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It