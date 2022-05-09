Sashi Kiran Tikka Explains Why He Shot ‘Major’ Both In Hindi And Telugu

The trailer of ‘Major’ was released amidst much fanfare earlier today. The film is being released in numerous Indian languages. It was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. When director Sashi Kiran Tikka was asked why he didn’t just shoot it in one language and then dub the film in the other languages for a pan-Indian release, he explained that it would have looked awkward.

“We can do that like rest of the pan Indian films are shot in one language and dubbed in other languages. We particularly shot in both language. But for ‘Major’, it is happening in the Northern side. It is happening in Mumbai, Gulmarg, etc. So, you cannot make actors speak in Telugu. Even for the Telugu version, the Hindi part is in Hindi only. It will look very awkward. Fundamentally there is Hindi thing in it and we didn't want to disturb the fabric of it. If it was based in Andhra or Telangana, then it could be a Telugu film,” said Tikka.

The trailer of the film was released by actor Mahesh Babu in Telugu, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in Malayalam and actor Salman Khan in Hindi. It stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead role as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is a biopic on the ace army officer’s life. The film also stars actors Prakash Raj, Revathy, Saiee Manjrekar and many others.

‘Major’ is set to release in theatres on June 3.